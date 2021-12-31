Liverpool are winless in their three Premier League games in London this season (drawn two; lost one), with the Reds conceding as many goals in these games as they had in their previous 12 visits to the capital in the competition (eight).

Since a 4-1 win at Manchester United in March 2009, Liverpool are winless in six games against reigning European champions in all competitions (drawn three; lost three). All three of their draws in that time have come against Chelsea.

Chelsea haven’t won their opening league game in any of the last five calendar years (drawn three; lost two) since beating Crystal Palace 3-0 in 2016.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored three goals in his nine Premier League games against Chelsea, though they have all come at Anfield.