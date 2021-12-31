BBC Sport

Chelsea v Liverpool: What does the form show?

  • Liverpool are winless in their three Premier League games in London this season (drawn two; lost one), with the Reds conceding as many goals in these games as they had in their previous 12 visits to the capital in the competition (eight).

  • Since a 4-1 win at Manchester United in March 2009, Liverpool are winless in six games against reigning European champions in all competitions (drawn three; lost three). All three of their draws in that time have come against Chelsea.

  • Chelsea haven’t won their opening league game in any of the last five calendar years (drawn three; lost two) since beating Crystal Palace 3-0 in 2016.

  • Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored three goals in his nine Premier League games against Chelsea, though they have all come at Anfield.

  • Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been involved in 12 Premier League goals this season (7 goals, 5 assists) – the most of any English player in the competition, and his joint-best return in a single Premier League campaign (also 12 in 2019-20).