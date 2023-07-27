Mauricio Pochettino was impressed by Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, who scored in the 1-1 friendly draw against Newcastle, but stressed he needs to "improve his physical condition".

The 22-year-old scored 12 goals for Villarreal in La Liga last season and joined the Blues for £32m.

"Yes, he is showing his quality and his talent," Pochettino said.

"I think he is good in front of goal, he is very relaxed when given chances and he has shown that in these games. So happy, because a striker needs to score for confidence and trust."

He added: "La Liga is also competitive but he also needs to adapt to the Premier League. The tempo is higher than La Liga, transitions, being connected with the game. They are things that make the Premier League one of the best but one of the most competitive and excellent in terms of physicality and conditioning.

"He needs to improve in his physical condition, it is only the beginning of pre-season and he arrived late, he didn't start with us in the beginning."