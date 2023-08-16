Dale O'Donnell, Stetty News, external

Harry Maguire's intention has been to stay at Manchester United all summer. Neither West Ham or the prospect of playing regular football under David Moyes could change the centre-back's mind.

Fans received encouraging news last week when Manchester United agreed to sell Maguire to the Irons, but personal terms would ultimately prove to be a hurdle.

Maguire is now expected to remain at United - unless another club makes an appealing offer - which likely means another campaign spent looking bewildered on the bench, waiting for opportunities or cameos at the end of games.

There is genuine concern a repeat of last season could scupper any plans Maguire has to make Gareth Southgate's squad for the Euros.

However, I must stress that Maguire is a better defender than many give him credit for, and he doesn't deserve the abuse that has been levelled at him. But the bottom line is, he's not good enough for the level Erik ten Hag wants and needs United to be if we aim to get back to the top.

United should sign a younger defender with the required quality to play for a side determined to be successful in Europe.

A future replacement for Raphael Varane.