We asked you what you think Jordan Henderson should do after he was reportedly offered £700,000 a week to move to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

Kennedy: Well for Jordan I'd say it's a no brainer. As a football player you have a short career in real terms so you need to maximise your earning potential so going to the Saudi league is an obvious choice. It's sad because ultimately the Saudi league could be the downfall of a lot of domestic leagues in Europe which won't be able to compete money wise.

Mark: Hendo would be mad to leave Liverpool now. As captain, he has a central role to play in helping Liverpool regain their strength. Leaving for Saudi Arabia will be a damp-squib end to a great career. He should take heed from other ‘flash in the pan’ leagues like the Chinese Super League and realise it won’t last and diminishes players’ legacies.

Martin: If I was Jordan Henderson I would stay at least another season and support the transition as well as continue to provide leadership and stability to the team and fans. I would imagine he is already financially very secure and when he does finish is likely to be involved on the media side.

Charlie: Why not go? Jordan Henderson has done pretty much all he can for club and country. It's time for players to step up at both teams. At 33 time to make some life-changing money. I accept he is probably got plenty now but it's time to ice the finances. He is not getting any younger, I think most Liverpool fans appreciate what he has already done.