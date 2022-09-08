Arsenal: Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

Mikel Arteta undeniably played a key role for Everton and this was the prime of his playing career.

Under David Moyes at Goodison, Arteta won individual player awards on a regular basis, was man of the match on numerous occasions and captained the team.

However, let's not underestimate his achievements for Arsenal, including captaining the side, playing in the Champions League, his individual achievements - and, of course, the FA Cups he won under Arsene Wenger.

Everton: Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

"And there's nobody better than Mikel Arteta - he's the best little Spaniard we know!"

Arteta came to Everton on the last day of the transfer window in 2005, back when the team was fighting for the Champions League. He made an immediate impact, winning the player of the season award in two consecutive years and was revered for the culture he inspired off the pitch with his immense professionalism.

He scored some outstanding goals in blue. There are many who still revere his goal against Fiorentina as one of the loudest moments in Goodison Park history. His injury-time goal against Manchester United in 2010 to snatch a point after a stunning comeback is still regarded as an Everton Premier League classic.

Arteta made 174 Premier League appearances for the Toffees, scoring in 28 of them. That's 14 more goals than in an Arsenal shirt.

There are many who say he was criminally underrated at Goodison Park. However, in a team with Steven Pienaar, Tim Cahill, Leon Osman and Marouane Fellaini, his prowess in midfield was arguably overshadowed by the collective efforts and success of all those in blue at the time.

Yes, he won his silverware and took the captain's armband at Arsenal. But his best days of showing what he could do as an incredibly gifted player? They were at Everton.

For the rest of this weekend's debate topics, read the full piece here