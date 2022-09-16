County 'raring to go' for Perth trip

Ross Callachan says his Ross County side are feeling “fresher” and are “raring to go” for their trip to St Johnstone on Saturday.

The Highlanders are a place and two points behind the Perth club, who failed to beat County on three occasions last term.

But ex-St Johnstone man Callachan feels his former side pose a different level of threat this season.

“Just looking at their team, they have a lot of different personnel and they look stronger,” he said.

“But with our game being cancelled last week the boys are raring to go and it’s been a good week’s training.”

SNS

C﻿allachan had two years at St Johnstone between 2018 and 2020