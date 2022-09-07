On this day in St Mirren history...
Oran Kearney was appointed St Mirren boss on 7 September 2018, succeeding Alan Stubbs who had lasted fewer than three months.
Irishman Kearney arrived after guiding Coleraine to Irish Cup success and said it was "surreal" to take the helm of the Paisley club in the Scottish Premiership.
He signed a three-year deal but was gone the following summer.
Having kept St Mirren in the top flight via a play-off final win over Dundee United, Kearney departed in acrimonious circumstances - "by mutual consent" was the official club line - after tensions behind the scenes over his weekly commute from Ballymoney in his homeland.
Reacting to his exit, Kearney said: "I am gutted. But my time was up, that was crystal clear.
"I am very proud of the job I did and the turnaround I made, just sad not to be seeing it through."