Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Last week, the consensus was it had been a strong Wolves transfer window. This week - after one injury - they are trying to convince the appropriate powers to allow them to sign a striker who has been without a club for most of a year.

How can a club have had a “good window” when so easily - and immediately - pushed into this predicament?

With hindsight, we asked the wrong question. In isolation, every deal appeared good business – new signings at a fair value and driving a hard bargain to retain key players. Loaning out Fabio Silva seemed fair enough, too. August was productive, but what if we'd asked whether Wolves had done enough to challenge for Europe again? By this measure, they fell short.

Things may work out. Diego Costa’s permit may be granted and he may discover the fitness and motivation to reprise his peak performance. There is an obvious script written for this most cinematic of footballers – you could imagine him rising from the bench to score a late winner at Liverpool on Saturday by sheer force of personality. Sometimes a short-term fix is required.

In the long run, though, Wolves must examine how this situation arose. It feels uncomfortable to criticise a club controlling its spending, and it is not as if Wolves’ owners haven’t spent a considerable sum since taking over.

However, to compete at the levels they publicly aspire to requires a huge, and continuous, financial commitment. Wolves are trying new sources of income and may one day make the whole thing self-sustaining. For now, though, to sit at the high-rollers' table, there is no realistic alternative to putting more chips down.

Ironically, just one serious injury appears to have left Wolves in a weak negotiating position, because it is plain to everyone how acute their need is.

Otherwise, why go to the trouble of Costa? For all his past achievements, he appears far removed from the younger, emerging talents who will appreciate in value they have been looking for.