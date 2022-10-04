Ross County boss Malky Mackay: "I can only apologise to our supporters.

"I'm embarrassed in terms of my own performance tonight. A disappointing evening. First half I thought they scored against the run of play, but second half we were nowhere near it.

"There was a huge a shift in the summer - it's up to this group of players to gel and get together and actually perform. I'm not putting that on them - it's on me tonight.

"Our fans shouldn't need to see performances like that, that's why I'm sorry."