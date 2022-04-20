Lawro's predictions: Everton v Leicester

Leicester are looking like it has been a long season for them, which it has been with the injuries they have suffered and all the European games they have played.

The Foxes have actually done well to be where they are in mid-table, but that counts as a disappointing season for them.

The Goodison Park crowd is like Everton's 12th man at the moment, but I am a bit loathe to just go for them to win because they are at home.

The Toffees are still poor defensively and concede a lot of goals, so I think Leicester will get something here.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1