Man City 5-1 Watford: Pick of the stats
- Published
Manchester City have now won 15 consecutive games against Watford in all competitions, the longest-ever winning run by an English league side over another. The aggregate score in those 15 meetings is 58-8.
The Hornets have lost 13 of their 14 Premier League games against an opponent starting the day top of the table, winning the other 3-0 against Liverpool in February 2020.
Pep Guardiola has won all 11 of his meetings with Watford in all competitions, by an aggregate score of 47-5. It’s his best 100% win rate against an opponent in his managerial career.
Emmanuel Dennis has been directly involved in 52% of Watford’s 31 Premier League goals this season (10 goals, six assists); only Teemu Pukki for Norwich (59%) has had a hand in a higher proportion of his club’s goals in the competition in 2021-22.