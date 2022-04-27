Manchester City and Real Madrid will both be disappointed with certain aspects of their game in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg, says Guillem Balague.

BBC Sport's European football expert told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It was typical City and typical Real Madrid.

"With the amount of possession City had, they did not shoot enough - and that’s amazing to say when actually they had six clear chances.

"If this goes to Madrid and they end up in the final, I think Mahrez will have to look at the three very clear ones he had. That is the thing that stops City perhaps winning the Champions League: finishing those chances.

"Typical Real Madrid because they showed that’s not how you play City; that's not how you play the first leg of a semi-final in the Champions League. They were completely out of the fixture three times, and three times they came back.

"The goals appeared not because of the football they were creating, or because they were dominating - just because, for them, one player, one moment, one move - and they just score.

"Perhaps the thing that will really worry Pep Guardiola is that when City are defending in their own box, they are simply not aggressive enough.

"The problem is that Real Madrid now go to the Bernabeu needing to win. Disaster for City because they will have to just go and attack - in which case, it's got the look of another game like this.

"This is not the way Pep wants the team to play, but with Cancelo and Walker back, the next game could be a bit different. We’ve seen the only way Real Madrid can go far, which is trusting their players up front and fingers crossed."

