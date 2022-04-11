Newcastle 1-0 Wolves: Pick of the stats

Newcastle have won each of their past four Premier League games at St James’ Park, as many as they’d managed across the previous 24. This is the Magpies’ best run since a five-match streak between January and March 2019 under Rafael Benitez.

Wolves (14) have conceded more goals from the penalty spot than any other side since the start of last season (Leeds, 13), conceding spot-kicks in both 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Magpies striker Chris Wood has scored six Premier League goals against Wolves, all since the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign, with no player scoring more against a single opponent over this period.