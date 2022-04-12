Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

The first leg of West Ham's historic Europa League quarter-final did not go as David Moyes would have liked.

Lyon started strongly, passed the ball well, and really took the sting out of the game. The Hammers had a few chances, but nothing major - the visitors appeared to be controlling it.

On the cusp of half-time, the controversial red card for Aaron Cresswell left players, staff and fans in complete shock. I was terrified we were going to let the game slip away due to a poor decision and, inevitably, Moyes made changes to bring a more defensive approach for the second half.

Jarrod’s Bowen goal lifted the atmosphere but it didn’t last long as very poor defending led to Tanguy Ndombele’s equaliser. It was not our greatest game, and Moyes will want the squad to perform a lot better for the second leg.

However, I do believe we showed great strength to hold Lyon to a draw, despite playing with 10 men for more than half of the game. Since the first leg, Lyon have picked up injuries to Anthony Lopes, Houssem Aouar and last week's goalscorer, Ndombele. This should fuel the Hammers to snatch a result in France and progress to the semi-finals.

I feel confident we can win, but we need a team performance to match the Sevilla game or this could be the end of our European campaign.

