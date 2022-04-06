Burnley v Everton: Confirmed team news

Burnley make three changes to the side which lost to Manchester City on Saturday.

Nathan Collins comes in for Kevin Long in defence, while an attacking line-up is boosted by the inclusion of Jay Rodriguez and Maxwel Cornet in place of Jack Cork and Dwight McNeil.

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Weghorst.

Substitutes: Lowton, Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Hennessey, Stephens, Vydra, Long, Thomas.