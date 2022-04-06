Burnley v Everton: Confirmed team news
- Published
Burnley make three changes to the side which lost to Manchester City on Saturday.
Nathan Collins comes in for Kevin Long in defence, while an attacking line-up is boosted by the inclusion of Jay Rodriguez and Maxwel Cornet in place of Jack Cork and Dwight McNeil.
Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Weghorst.
Substitutes: Lowton, Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Hennessey, Stephens, Vydra, Long, Thomas.
Everton boss Frank Lampard makes two changes, with Michael Keane out suspended and Anthony Gordon returning to the line-up.
Demarai Gray makes way as Jarrad Branthwaite comes into the defence.
Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Branthwaite Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Holgate, Iwobi, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.
Substitutes: Delph, Gray, Begovic, Coleman, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli, Price, Welch.