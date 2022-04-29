Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

This idea might need explanation from a psychologist, but perhaps there would be a lighter mood around Wolves if they were, say, 10th in the Premier League at the moment and safe, and had never been in contention for Europe.

As it is, having spent most of the season in the top eight to set up an unexpected tilt for a high finish, their failure to make the most of the opportunity has become a deflating experience.

Don’t they say that it’s the hope that gets you?

And yet, thanks in part to the similar stumbles of West Ham and Manchester United, Wolves remain in with a chance of setting up a repeat of the European campaign which gave their fans such rich enjoyment a couple of years ago.

The difficulties of their remaining fixtures are obvious but, for that even to remain relevant, they must beat Brighton this weekend first.

Many of the questions being asked around Wolves at the moment concern next season, and which of the star turns in their current squad might leave Molineux before then.

Ruben Neves is the current darling of the transfer gossip columns, and his absence from the team over the past month has done nothing to calm concerns over how hard it would be for Wolves just to replace him, let alone strengthen the squad further.