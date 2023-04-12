Scott Mullen. BBC Sport Scotland

These last two months, Motherwell seem to be living in a parallel universe.

This was articulated perfectly at around 4pm on Saturday. Stuart Kettlewell's side were 3-0 up against a top-six chasing Livingston, and a strange feeling swept over Fir Park. Apparently it's called feeling relaxed?

At the heart of it, there was a system that worked well, a functionality about their play, and at the apex a striker who is already verging on cult status.

Kevin van Veen took his goal tally to 22 in all competitions with two superb finishes, with only an offside flag denying him a third. It's a sensational return for a striker who has scored eight goals in seven appearances under Kettlewell.

A change in system has undoubtedly helped. While a lone striker as part of a disjointed 4-3-3 under Steven Hammell, the Dutchman has reinvigorated himself in recent weeks. He looks energised, motivated and you'd be a fool to question him after he declared he was heading to 30 goals a season.

While there will be others throughout the league being tipped for big awards, someone who is in with a shout of topping the Premiership's goalscoring charts - he's joint second, four behind Kyogo Furuhashi - is also worthy of consideration.

Michael Higdon, anyone?