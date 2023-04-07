Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace's game against Leeds on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the his news conference:

Hodgson has confirmed Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable after suffering a groin strain and there isn't a timeline on his recovery. Vicente Guaita will also be unavailable with a calf problem.

Reflecting on Zaha's injury and Palace's lack of goals, Hodgson said: "It's always hard to cope without players of Wilf's calibre. Whatever team or whatever league you're in."

He added: "In Jordan Ayew and JP Mateta we have two very good forwards who are busting at the seams to get on the field and show what they can do."

On last week's performance and win, he said: "Training before the game was a positive experience for me. I was very pleased with the players' training and intensity and enthusiasm for the game. The fact you then play the game and have that type of performance is the icing on the cake."

When asked about David Moyes' quotes on managers like Hodgson continually coming back to the game, Hodgson said: "The analogy of football management is like a drug dragging us back, we have to be careful about that."

When asked about Frank Lampard's return to Chelsea, he praised the ex-England midfielder and said feels it is a "wise move", before adding: "I don't see any particular reason to question that decision at all and pleased to see him getting that opportunity."

