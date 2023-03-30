Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

I was excited when Fulham loaned in Dan James from Leeds towards the end of the summer transfer window. The Wales winger possesses blistering pace, something he demonstrated to score the winning goal in our FA Cup third-round win at Hull in January and an asset Marco Silva’s squad isn’t exactly blessed with.

He has also shown tantalising glimpses of quality – like when he scored an equaliser against old club Manchester United – but lately they have been few and far between.

James has been eclipsed by the enduring excellence of wily Willian and the magnificent Manor Solomon and his loan risks becoming a missed opportunity if he doesn’t find form pretty quickly.

