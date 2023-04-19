With a big week coming up, we asked you for your thoughts on the Seagulls right now and what the club can do to progress even further.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Matt: It's unreal to be in an FA Cup semi-final and staring at the possibility of Europe next season, but I'm worried about what the squad and management will look like next season if we lose at the weekend or fail to finish seventh.

Nick: Brighton are playing fantastic football. De Zerbi has done an amazing job so far. I think his enthusiasm and passion are superb. To move forward, we need to keep our top players, stop being a feeder team for the top six and be a top-six team ourselves. I know wages are a major factor, but Brighton are run properly and balance the books each year.

Viv: This is our best season ever. So many years in exile after we lost the Goldstone makes this even sweeter. As does the double over Chelsea who stripped us of El Capitano and others. In 2019, we were just pleased to be in the semi-final. This year we intend to win. Sunshine days.

Ed: This season has been monumental for Brighton, despite significant personnel changes on and off the pitch. We are now in the strongest position we have ever been in with an outstanding manager and a gutsy and gifted squad. We respect all other Premier League teams but fear no one as can be seen by recent performances. Looking forward to Sunday!

Bryan: It is an amazing season. At this time anything is possible. We will not get a better opportunity to get to the FA Cup final in 40 years. Europe? I don't know what is best for the club. One season too early, possibly? Just enjoy what we have. Remember Gillingham!

Tim: I am feeling safe. No matter what happens in the cup or the league, our club is in the best possible hands. I know we will always move forward from the boardroom to the pitch and we are obviously doing this with great style and commitment. I am watching a style of football I never thought we would be capable of and I am loving every second.

