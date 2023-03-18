St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson confirmed Nicky Clark will miss the remainder of the season after the striker picked up an injury.

Speaking ahead of his sides match against Kilmarnock, the boss said: "Unfortunately, we think we've lost Nicky Clark for the rest of the season, which is a bit of a blow.

"On the flip side, there's an opportunity for other players to come in and do their stuff.

"He does a lot, not just for himself but for the team. He links the play really well and his combination with Stevie [May] has been really good. It's up to someone like Theo [Bair], Zak [Rudden] or Jamie Murphy - I'm not short of options, I just have to get that right pairing up front."