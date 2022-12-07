From his tweets to his tactics, the latest episode of Don't Go To Bed Just Yet looks at the good and bad of Jesse Marsch's Elland Road reign.

W﻿hen asked what the Leeds United boss needs to do to get supporters on side, Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix said: "You have to get consistent results I think.

"Losing some would be fine but not like the run we have had. Bielsa, even when we were getting beaten badly, the football was good. We were still scoring goals, still entertaining so everyone was sold. The crowd was still singing and no one was booing, already in the Marsch era we’ve had half-time and full-time boos."

BBC Radio Leeds' A﻿dam Pope added: "For me, a solid 15th place or mid-table finish and a really good run in the cups is still sort of possible.

"Looking at the table, two points above the drop zone heading into Manchester City and Newcastle games, there is no way this season is going to be a steady climb.

"I’m still convinced they are not going to go down, but I have to say I am just not sure. Is the ability there to move the club onto the next level? It’s very hard to say at the moment."

