Lawro's predictions: Aston Villa v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Much will be made of Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard taking on Liverpool, just as it was when he went back to Anfield and lost 1-0 in December.

I'm more interested in whether Gerrard will go with two up front again after he partnered Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins in his attack in Saturday's win at Burnley.

It worked well then but it will be interesting to see if he does the same against Liverpool, because that would make it a very open game.

Whatever Villa do, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp won't change the way his side plays - they will go for it. They will expect leaders Manchester City to keep winning from here, so they have to try to do the same.

Klopp has got Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea to consider but I can't see him making big changes to his side.

Liverpool lost ground to City over the weekend - but they are still in the title race, and they aren't going away.

Majestic's prediction: We stopped City winning the quadruple in 2019 when we knocked them out of the Champions League and I think by drawing with Liverpool on Saturday we might have done the same to them this season. I think Liverpool react here, though. 1-3

Joel's prediction: It's getting to that crunch time of the season and I just feel like Liverpool are going to have an off day. They still have the FA Cup final and the Champions League final to come, but at the back of their minds they must be thinking: 'What if we just end up with the Carabao Cup?' 1-1

Find out how Lawro, Majestic and Joel think the rest of the midweek Premier League fixtures will go