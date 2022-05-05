Coaching Son 'a great pleasure and honour'

Antonio Conte said coaching Son Heung-min has been "an honour" and he would love to see his forward go on to win the Premier League golden boot.

Son has scored 19 goals so far this season, only three fewer than leading scorer Mohamed Salah.

Speaking before Spurs face Liverpool on Saturday, Conte said: "I knew him in the past but now to see him in the training session you can understand the quality of the player.

"He is a player who wants to improve himself and the reason he is in this peak of form. He is working hard and I see him every day trying to improve and work for the team.

"He is scoring a lot and helps the team without the ball. For me when this happens I am very happy. I have a player who thinks for himself and the team.

"In this team, for sure Sonny we are talking one of the best players. To score goals and have a good performance, only one player can change the life of the team and for this reason I think Sonny is giving a lot to the team and the team is giving a lot to him to support him and score goals.

"We are talking about a really good guy, I see him every day and he is a humble guy and is always with a smile on his face.

"To be his coach is a great pleasure and honour and it is an important personal target - but the most important thing is to try to match a personal target with a great achievement for the team."