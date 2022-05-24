Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Rating: 8/10. This was “year one" of the new project. Relegation predictions were overblown, but making wholesale changes to the squad, coaching staff and tactical style was risky. They might have secretly taken 17th place. However, finishing comfortably in mid-table, with the team coming away with fewer points than they deserved and with potential to grow, is a fast turnaround from overachieving with an ageing squad. Oh, and the FA Cup run.

Performance: Man City away. Patrick Vieira completely signposted his approach yet still came away with a memorable victory. Wilfried Zaha playing through the middle, looking to counter, scored within six minutes, then drew Aymeric Laporte into a red card before half-time. Conor Gallagher's strike off the post at the end of the match sealed it. Beautiful.

Player of the season: They come as a partnership - Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen as centre-halves have changed everything. Guehi’s mobility and Andersen’s passing range have completely overhauled how the team controls possession and works from the back. A team is only as strong as its foundation, and Palace nailed it with last summer’s defensive signings.

Player whose time is up: Luka Milivojevic. The captain and the penalty specialist is the biggest name likely leaving the club. Christian Benteke is another, paid as a first-teamer but more of a rotational player.

Opposition player you'd love: Short of Kevin de Bruyne house-hunting in the greater Beckenham area, getting a right-back to mirror Tyrick Mitchell would be ideal. The team can seem unbalanced with how he gets forward compared to the other flank. Keeping Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward is not disastrous but someone like Max Aarons would be an ambitious signing. He is better than Norwich and attacking full-backs are gold dust, even if you pay a premium.

Happy with the manager? The search was chaotic and Vieira appeared to be a last-minute decision. However, he is the right coach, happy to work within the structure and making the transfer process more flexible. He's still developing but is on the same trajectory as his young players. Fans often overreact to single games and mistakes are part of the process at this stage of a coach's career. Also, having a manager who has been pragmatic in team selections has been pleasing. Jean-Philippe Mateta is an example of someone out-of-favour but able to win a starting spot.

Lesson for next season: Keep investing in youth. This squad isn't in "win-now" mode yet, or able to take a shot at a Europa (Conference) League spot, but has ended the season with three genuine stars under 23 in Mitchell, Guehi and Michael Olise, and with Eberechi Eze returning from a bad injury.

The vultures will circle, so the club must keep taking chances on young prospects. There is nothing to gain from getting players into their late twenties when the team still has a veteran core in the group, and a player like Guehi is already mature enough to take up a leadership position.

