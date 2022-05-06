Mikel Arteta admits the commitment of the club made him "emotional" after signing a new contract that will keep him in charge at Emirates Stadium until 2025.

"The belief they have in myself and my coaching staff and in what we are doing - I got emotional when I saw it," he said.

"The people owning and leading this club are serious and committed so I'd better push forward.

"Words and facts are very different things in football - they talked with me for many months and then they put it in a piece of paper after that."

Arteta revealed he had been given the deal after disappointing defeats by Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton.

"The club offered me the contract when we had lost three matches," he said. "That doesn't happen in football."

He has been in charge since December 2019 and is in pole position to lead Arsenal back into the Champions League after a five-year hiatus.

"I'm very happy here and there is still a job to do," he said. "We wanted to bring clarity to the club and they were so decisive in doing it now.

"Both sides have shown a real commitment of what we want to do together on this beautiful journey.

"I'm really excited about what we can do together."