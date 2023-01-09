Celtic's Juranovic nears £7m move - gossip

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, 27, is close to joining Italian club Monza in a £7m move. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds are keen on Celtic's Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, 28. (Express)

Former Celtic forward Kris Commons believes Giakoumakis and Juranovic may realise there's nothing like playing for the Glasgow club. (Record)

Celtic appear to have outbid Mainz for Jeonbuk's South Korea forward Cho Gue-sung, 24. (Football Scotland)

Southampton are considering a move for Celtic's Japan forward Daizen Maeda, 25. (Sky Sports)

SNS

Are Josip Juranovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis close to leaving Celtic