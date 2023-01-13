Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Brighton

Sutton's prediction: 2-2

Roberto De Zerbi's first game as Brighton boss saw the Seagulls go to Anfield and draw 3-3 in an absolute thriller.

Liverpool have not really got much better since then - they still look shaky at the back and they still waste a lot of chances. One day Darwin Nunez will score five in the same game, but it won't be this weekend.

I'm not sure why Brighton have left Leandro Trossard out of their past couple of games, because he scored a hat-trick at Anfield and always seemed to me to be one of their main men, but they are still dangerous without him.

Gaz's prediction: 1-2

This should be a great game. Brighton are flying at the moment while Liverpool feel like they are a wounded beast - you are never quite sure what you are going to get from them, at both ends of the pitch.

