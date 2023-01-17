Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

After a tough start under former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones, Southampton have secured three consecutive wins, each in a different competition.

However, it still does not change the precarious position they find themselves in the Premier League. Still at the bottom, Saints must not allow their momentum to flatline.

Level on points with Everton and West Ham, who are both going through a tricky patch of form with managers under pressure, the teams above them will not struggle forever.

Both of those clubs are reinforced with squads superior to Southampton's. This means they are likely to avoid the drop, with Saints needing to overtake the likes of Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, who are currently outside of the bottom three.

Into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, fans have the right to dream of lifting a trophy for the first time in over a decade. However, with Newcastle United, and a possible replay of the 2017 final versus an in-form Manchester United, success is unlikely.

Remaining in the Premier League is the priority. Nobody will remember a positive cup run if it accompanies relegation.