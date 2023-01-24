Cantwell on Beale, fitness, and shirt numbers
- Published
Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers' new signing Todd Cantwell faced the media for the first time this afternoon.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Says his primary motivations in moving to Ibrox are winning silverware and competing in Europe, and that he just wants "a manager who believes in me".
He hasn’t played since November after falling out of favour at Carrow Road but says he has "good base fitness" and has "been working hard".
The former Norwich midfielder admits he got "goosebumps" watching the Ibrox side contesting the Europa League final last year.
Cantwell also revealed the detail manager Michael Beale went to in their first conversation convinced him the move north would be a good one.
He’s taking the number 13. When asked if this is unlucky, he laughed: “Is it unlucky for Thomas Muller?”