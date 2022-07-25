Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Alfredo Morelos is "very positive" about signing a new contract at Ibrox.

The Colombia striker, 26, has one year remaining on his current deal.

"He’s very positive about signing a new contract," Van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports. "We are doing our best to get Morelos to sign a new contract. Hopefully, in the next coming weeks we’ll sort it all out but still the talks are ongoing."

Morelos joined Rangers in the summer of 2017 and has scored 123 goals, with his 33 in European competitions a club record.

He is working his way back to fitness after missing the final two months of last season with a thigh injury that required surgery.