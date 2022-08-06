Analysis: Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa

Lorraine McKenna, BBC Sport

The bookies may have placed Bournemouth as one of the favourites to be relegated this season, but an opening win against Aston Villa can at least give fans a welcome shot of Premier League confidence.

Scott Parker's side were tenacious from the first whistle and the sunny Vitality Stadium was treated to a composed display from the Championship runners-up.

Jefferson Lerma's early strike and strong performances from striker Dominic Solanke and new signing Marcus Tavernier - the former Middlesbrough midfielder who was brought in for a reported £10m fee this summer - will please Parker. But the man with the biggest smile on his face tonight will surely be Kieffer Moore.

Before today, Moore had played for 12 clubs, scoring 116 goals in 342 appearances, starting out in the Conference South with Truro City in 2012.

He claimed a goal on his top-flight debut with a towering header, which any of the great strikers who have graced the league would be proud of.

"This is what I have been working for my whole career," said Moore. "For me to take my chance is absolutely amazing."

Bournemouth will have to follow Moore's lead and take every chance presented to them this campaign. If Parker gets his wish to add some defensive players to his squad before the transfer window closes, then maybe the Cherries can beat the odds and stay up.