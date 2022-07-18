Motherwell and Sligo Rovers know their potential opponents in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round, following Monday's draw.

The pair, who meet in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie at Fir Park on Thursday, will be competing to take on Czechs Sparta Prague or Norway's Viking on 4 and 11 August. Motherwell/Sligo will be at away first.

Sparta beat Rangers in last season's Europa League group stage but lost the return at Ibrox. They ultimately dropped into the Conference League and were knocked out by FK Partizan. Sparta finished third in their domestic league.

Viking also finished third in their league, back in 2021. The Norwegian season runs during the calendar year and they are third in the current standings. Viking did not feature in European competition in 2021-22 and were knocked out in Europa League qualifying by Aberdeen the previous season.