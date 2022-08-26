Sutton's prediction: 0-5

I like the way Forest have started. They have spent a lot of money and you can look at that in different ways, if you are Forest supporter you are thinking the owner is showing great intent.

They have a good manager in Steve Cooper but this type of team might play right into Spurs' hands.

I've not been disappointed in Spurs, but I think they got away with it at Chelsea and beat Wolves narrowly last week thanks to Harry Kane's goal. They haven't been flowing - Son Heung-min is in my fantasy team and needs to get into gear.

But Forest at home will try and take the game to Spurs and that might suit Antonio Conte's side.

Ross's prediction: 1-4

Tottenham look like they can score for fun and even though they only beat Wolves 1-0, I think they look very strong going forward. They have depth in the squad and Conte is a genius. I don't think Forest are up to much and can't see them getting close to Spurs.

