After a 4-1 loss at Bournemouth on Sunday, Leeds United director of football Victor Orta left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday.

In the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Kaiser Chiefs' bassist Simon Rix discuss the Spaniard's departure.

With an ever-changing picture at Elland Road, the team also look at the future of head coach Javi Gracia and the surprising links to former England boss Sam Allardyce.

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds