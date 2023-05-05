Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Things can change but, right now, I think West Ham need a point to stay up. That would put them six points above Everton, and the Hammers have a much better goal difference.

They won't get it here, though. Manchester United's squad has been stretched by injuries but they still have some real quality, especially on the counter-attack, and they are not going to blow up completely.

Instead, United are finding a way to win games, which is testament to their manager Erik ten Hag. You would never say they have been overly convincing, though, which is why I think this one will be close.

Gower's prediction: I am a huge fan of West Ham boss David Moyes from his time at Everton, when we overachieved for many years. On the pitch, we had an identity of being tough to beat. Off it, we were respected for our recruitment and finding new talent. A point would be a decent result for the Hammers here and they will definitely be up for the fight. 1-1

Find out what Sutton and Gower predicted for the rest of this weekend's games here and cast your vote