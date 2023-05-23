We asked for your thoughts on Leicester's survival chances after Monday's 0-0 draw at Newcastle United left the Foxes' fate out of their hands going into the final day.

Here are some of your comments:

Andy: Well, it’s going to be a tense last day! Good point last night, losing twice to Southampton has cost us to be fair, not yesterday. No Calvert-Lewin for Everton, so we can still better their result! Fingers crossed!

Ant: I feel more positive. Was a tough watch at Newcastle, but some great last-ditch defending, a bit of luck and if we had pulled off that smash and grab at the end we'd be in wonderland! Go on, lads. I fancy us against West Ham and we'll see what happens. Souttar was great, he's got a tough decision if he goes back to a back four.

Neil: I think that our form is against us for survival now. However, that was a good point at Newcastle. Shame it wasn’t three.

Simon: A good result against Newcastle all things considered. Really feel a win was needed, however. Everton have shown promise in recent weeks with a convincing win against Brighton and proved they can fight to the end with a last-minute goal against Wolves. I don't think we can bank on them not finishing off the job at Bournemouth.

Matt: Lost cause. Regardless of what happens at Everton, I don’t have faith we’ll keep our end of the bargain and beat West Ham anyway. Haven’t shown up all season, why would we start now?