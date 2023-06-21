Turner joins County on two-year deal

Ross County have made Partick Thistle attacking midfielder Kyle Turner their second signing of the summer.

Turner has penned a two-year deal to step up to the Premiership with County, who defeated second-tier Thistle in the play-off final this month.

The 25-year-old made 90 appearances, scoring nine goals, in two seasons with the Jags after joining from Dunfermline.

He follows Inverness midfielder Scott Allardice in moving to the Dingwall side ahead of next season.

Manager Malky Mackay said: “Kyle is an exciting young player who was named in the Championship team of the year last season.

"I am delighted to bring him to Dingwall and he will be a fantastic addition to our squad.”