Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha joined BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast to hand out the end-of-season awards.

The results are in.

Goal of the season: Ilkay Gundogan's first goal against Manchester United in the FA Cup final. "The goal that drew the biggest celebration for me was the first one against United - I wasn't even in my seat!" said Onuoha.

Best hair: Erling Haaland's hair-down goal at home to Arsenal. "Erling Haaland's shampoo advert trail," described Man City commentator Mike Minay.

Best team player moment: Jack Grealish tracking back to block Mohamed Salah against Liverpool. "From that point forward everyone was saying 'Grealish defends really well', so it was like a turning point in people's perceptions," said Onuoha.

Breakthrough talent: Rico Lewis. "From speaking to people about him and spending time with him, he's such a good professional," added Onuoha. "A proper top-tier kid."

Who did the panel choose as City's most improved player?

Which was their favourite news conference?

And what was the most dramatic moment of the season?

