Your West Ham player of the season is...
We asked you to select your West Ham player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Declan Rice - picked by a whopping 74% of you.
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Declan Rice - 74%
Lucas Paqueta - 10%
Jarrod Bowen - 10%
Said Benrahma - 6%
And here's what James Jones from We Are West Ham, external had to say about your winner...
"We've come to expect consistently world-class performances from Rice over the years, which is why he probably hasn't been hailed as often as he would normally be. However, without his ever-presence and ongoing development as one of the world's best midfielders, we wouldn't be in a European final.
