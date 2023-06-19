The 2023-34 Premier League season is fast approaching.

We asked for your ideal Everton starting XIs for the Toffee's opening game of the season. Will Sean Dyche bring in any new faces?

Here are some of your suggestions:

Matt: Starting day XI - Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Garner, Hjulmand, Doucoure, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Richard: What a tough question! As long as Pickford stays, the GK spot is taken. With the rest, where do you start? Clearly a forward or two is our main priority, even if we keep DCL. It looks like Branthwaite will be coming in to partner Tarkowski.

Timothy: I think a 4-4-2 being Dyche's preferred formation is a good idea. Including a few transfers, here's my starting XI - GK: Pickford, LB: Mykolenko, CBs: Holgate and Tarkowski, RB: Coleman, LM: McNeil, CM: Doucoure and Onana, RM: Iwobi, STs: Gray, Calvert-Lewin. If the transfer rumours happen, McTominay in midfield and Weghorst up top could be very good.

James: My starting XI - Pickford, Digne, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Patterson, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Richarlison, Gyokeres, McNeil.