The Premier League 2023-24 season is almost within sight.

We asked who would you bring to Forest? And who might make your starting XI on the opening day?

Here are some of your thoughts:

Chris: We need a new goalkeeper (ideally Dean Henderson), a fast central defender and another striker.

Fossey: Forest are getting better with every game but now is the time to get three quality players. We need a centre-back who's quick and can read the game, a Colin Cooper type of player. Worrall is not good enough. We should buy Lodi. We need a strong midfielder.

Graham: We need quality not quantity. If Forest are going to ship so many goals, we need a proven 20-goal-a-season striker. We need a centre-back and a midfielder that can read the game.