Lawrence Shankland is pleased with his "really strong" first season with Hearts and reckons becoming captain has improved him on and off the pitch.

The 27-year-old striker, who joined last summer after a year in Belgium with Beerschot, scored 28 goals for the Jambos across all competitions and inherited the captaincy following Craig Gordon's double leg break in December.

Shankland's form for Hearts, who finished fourth in the Premiership, earned him a first Scotland cap for two-and-a-half years in the Euro 2024 qualifying win over Spain in March and he has retained his place in the squad for this month's games away to Norway and at home to Georgia.

“When you get to the end of season you get a chance to look back and assess it, for me it was a really strong season,” Shankland told the Scottish FA.

“My performances throughout the season were of a high standard and I was really happy with it to be honest.

“The number of goals I managed to chip in with as well, it was great and my first season at Hearts as well, so it was good to get off to a good start.

“The captaincy was an opportunity that came about and I probably didn't expect it when I first went but when I heard that the opportunity was there and it was offered to me, I was keen to take it up and take on that role.

“I felt it was something that would improve my all-round game, improve me as a person and I felt I took it in my stride really well and handled it good.

“It was a huge learning opportunity for me and hopefully it stands me in good stead for the future.”