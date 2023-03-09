Transfer news: Magpies could lure £55m Raphinha from Barca
Newcastle United could tempt Barcelona into selling Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, if they can match the £55m fee the Spanish club paid to sign him from Leeds United last year. (El Desmarque), external
Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Newcastle United's 23-year-old Dutch defender Sven Botman. (iNews), external
Leeds' German defender Robin Koch, 26, is being considered as a potential replacement signing by the Magpies, although a number of Bundesliga clubs are also interested. (Sport1 - in German), external