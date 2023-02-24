Sunday will be the 16th meeting of Scotland's big two in the final of the League Cup, but what happened last time around?

Celtic secured their 10th domestic trophy in a row with a remarkable 1-0 victory over Rangers courtesy of Christopher Jullien's effort in December 2019 - but that doesn't begin to tell the tale.

In fact, if you can remember, that was Celtic's only shot on goal at a dreich Hampden Park. A rather miserable performance followed across the park, except for one man...

Usually, the player of the match award in cup finals go to the scorer, especially if there is only one, but there were not enough accolades going that day which would represent the importance of Fraser Forster's showing in goal.

Arguably the Englishman's greatest game in a Celtic shirt, eclipsing the night against Barcelona which earned him the nickname 'La Gran Muralla', he pulled off big save after big save - not to mention denying Alfredo Morelos from the penalty spot.

Celtic were under the cosh late on with10 men after Jeremie Frimpong saw red in the lead-up to the penalty, but Neil Lennon's side hung on... just.

Celtic fans will be hopeful of a more convincing performance come Sunday, but in cup finals, it's ultimately all just about the result.