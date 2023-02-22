Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

Watching Nottingham Forest string their 20-odd passes together before equalising against the champions at the weekend felt like they were coming of age in the Premier League.

No disrespect to anything that’s gone before - and there’ve been some great high points, such as beating Liverpool, holding Chelsea, the League Cup run - but somehow what happened against Manchester City felt different.

So different to the visit to Etihad Stadium and other places early in the season and, as Morgan Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson combined to scythe through City’s defence and cross for the 11th player in the move - Chris Wood - to stick it in the Trent End net, the City Ground roar felt different too.

Much has been said about the atmosphere over the past 14 months or so, but Saturday felt like a different level again. The joy emanating from the stands akin to what we saw and felt at Wembley last May. The noise deafening and, right at the end, the loud and proud declaration from the crowd that "Forest are back".

There’s still much hard work to be done to make sure Forest stay back, but results and performances like Saturday's must surely instil belief? And backing like Forest are getting at the City Ground will surely help them towards their points target for safety.

This century, the average points needed for safety is 36. The highest was 43 (2002-03), and the lowest 29 (2020-21). Forest have 25 with 15 games left to play, and it almost goes without saying that their next two, at West Ham and then at home to Everton, feel huge.

It'll take an improvement in away form and a continuation of their excellent home form, but Forest can take huge steps towards safety if - and any Premier League ifs are big ifs - they can get things right again over these next two games.