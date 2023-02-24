Cristian Stellini has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from Antonio Conte's assistant:

He doesn't think Conte will be back in the dugout on Sunday, but "it's very close though because I can feel his energy".

Injury-wise, there is nothing new to report.

Son Heung-min was on the bench against West Ham because of "a problem that he's had for a bit of time".

He added: "Sometimes players need time to recover. We have a busy period coming up and we need everyone 100%."

On Spurs' position in the top four, he said: "I think we have the points we deserve. We hope to have more because sometimes we are not consistent."

He praised 18-year-old midfielder Alfie Devine and said: "Mentally, he's a good player. He trains every day, and he trains completely at our level."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences