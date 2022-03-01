'I have never trained so hard' - what Marsch is like to play for

Shaun Wright-Phillips said he has never trained so hard in his life as he did with Jesse Marsch, but believes the American is a good fit for Leeds United.

Wright-Phillips played under Marsch at New York Red Bulls and when asked what he is like to play under, he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "He’s a wonderful guy. I can’t credit him more.

"I had a fantastic time under him, but it was a change for me coming from England and, when the season starts, training pretty much until lunchtime. By the time I went over there, it was pretty much a quarter of the way through their season and I had never trained so hard before in my life.

"I was already fit but some of the training that he put on...

"The humidity in New York was 80% I think, and on top of that heat his training sessions were hard.

"I think he’s a good fit for Leeds in general. His press is pretty similar to Bielsa’s, he just doesn’t allow for his players to do the man-for-man part, where they end up vacating certain areas on the pitch and leaving big gaps, which in the Premier League with the quality that is there can be exploited."

