Thomas Tuchel says "there will be no present for us" as he prepares for a return to Premier League action at Burnley on Saturday.

Chelsea have played just one game in the Premier League since 23 January and he admits it's been a strange situation for everybody.

"Normally, you have a feeling for the competition and where you are," he said.

"We are on a good run but you don't see it in the table because we haven't been getting three points - we've been playing World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup matches.

"It's a bit strange but we are in a good place in the table - although we have a tough game coming.

"There will be no present for us at Burnley - we will need to dig in and find answers on the pitch."

He also praised the versatility and commitment of his squad after a hard-fought win over Luton in the FA Cup.

"We have got our quality back, we got our spirit back and our attitude has been right in the last matches," he said.