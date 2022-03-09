Southampton v Newcastle: What does the form show?

Southampton have lost just two of their 20 Premier League home games against Newcastle United (W13 D5). Indeed, Saints have won more home matches against the Magpies in the Premier League than they have against any other side.

Newcastle have earned seven points in three away league games in 2022 (W2 D1), four more than they managed in nine matches on the road this season before the turn of the year.

Southampton are unbeaten in 10 home Premier League matches (W5 D5). Only twice before have they had such runs in the competition - 13 between May 2002 and January 2003 and 12 between October 2004 and March 2005.